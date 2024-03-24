Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Buys 11,875 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $97,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.21. 196,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $235.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

