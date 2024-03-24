Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,303 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 13.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $137,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $152.68. 449,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,409. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

