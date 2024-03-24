Steem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.47 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $152.27 million and $21.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,450.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00726022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00137633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00215145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00130936 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,412,030 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

