Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Steel Partners stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10,140.39. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.