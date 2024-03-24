Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10,140.39. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

