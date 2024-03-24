Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $200.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

