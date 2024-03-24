Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URNM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

URNM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $58.96.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

