Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) is SMI Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,605 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up about 5.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA URNM traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $49.66. 201,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

