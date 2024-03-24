Sprinklr’s (CXM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.41.
In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 in the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
