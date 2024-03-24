SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Position Lifted by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,126,000 after buying an additional 377,788 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,667,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,580,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.24. 1,743,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,306. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

