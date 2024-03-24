SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.