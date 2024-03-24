SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 123,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 164,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,260. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

