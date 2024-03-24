SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 251.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPYV stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

