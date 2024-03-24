SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,489. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

