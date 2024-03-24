SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 102,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,879. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

