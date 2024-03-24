SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. 6,918,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

