SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises 3.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.97% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 409,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,127. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

