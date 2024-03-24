SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Cut by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $394.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.97 and its 200 day moving average is $363.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $317.91 and a 12-month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

