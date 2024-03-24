SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.