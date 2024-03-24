SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. Research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $51,204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,391,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 290,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2,311.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 209,572 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

