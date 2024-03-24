Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

