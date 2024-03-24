Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
