SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 740 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $61.85. 1,103,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

