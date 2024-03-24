SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 657,439 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SMI Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,439 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,245,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. 664,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,483. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

