SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 29,662 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XNTK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XNTK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $186.60.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.