SMI Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.12. 273,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,945. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $175.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

