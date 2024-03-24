SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,436 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.45. 2,145,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $161.73.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
