SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,436 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.45. 2,145,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.