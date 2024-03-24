SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,601 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,502,000.

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 320,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,467. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

