Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.10. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 41,147 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

