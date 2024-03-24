Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.10. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 41,147 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
