SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a reduce rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SK Telecom

SK Telecom Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

NYSE SKM opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. SK Telecom has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $22.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000.

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.