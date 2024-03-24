Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SIX opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

