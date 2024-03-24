Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

