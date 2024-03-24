Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Supermarket Income REIT
In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 67,300 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($64,258.43). Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
About Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Supermarket Income REIT
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.