Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.99) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.25 ($1.23). The stock has a market cap of £975 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 67,300 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($64,258.43). Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

