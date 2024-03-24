Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JDW

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 805.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.22. The firm has a market cap of £922.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,621.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 572.50 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.