Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
