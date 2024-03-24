Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 918,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 237.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.