SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $60.82. 16,206,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,420,798. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

