SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDY traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.59. The stock had a trading volume of 708,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.56 and its 200 day moving average is $486.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $551.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.