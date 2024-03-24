SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 70,696 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,696 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PLD traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $128.62. 2,738,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.