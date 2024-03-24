SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 32,594 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $5,815,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $710.56. 412,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.33. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.89.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

