SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1,452.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of KBR worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 848,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,995. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

