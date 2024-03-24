SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1,141.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,122. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

