SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 511,792 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 14,547.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 511,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. 2,197,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

