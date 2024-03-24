SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 43,180 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $41,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $300.29. 1,064,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.74. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $305.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

