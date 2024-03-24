SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $34.48 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,628,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BKLN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 22,421,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,010. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

