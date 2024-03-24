SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.14. 617,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $130.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

