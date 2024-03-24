SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IQV stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $252.41. The stock had a trading volume of 646,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.