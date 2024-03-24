SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.