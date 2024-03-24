SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1,569.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,394. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

