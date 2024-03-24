SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.58 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 397.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. 6,006,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,635,948. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

