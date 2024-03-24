SG Americas Securities LLC Has $133.39 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $133,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,355,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,256,012. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

