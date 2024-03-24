SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 488.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

